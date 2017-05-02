Police bust major Heroin distributor

Some of the items seized by the New London Police Department during the bust.

Yohendy Gonzalez was one of two men arrested after a month-long narcotics operation. (New London Police Dept.)

Yeudi Lora-Capellan was one of two men arrested after a month-long narcotics operation. (New London Police Dept.)

New London Police arrested two men after a month-long narcotics operation.

According to police, the investigation resulted in officers conducting a traffic stop. During the stop, police said they found Yeudi Lora-Capellan and Yohendy Gonzalez in possession of Heroin.

A search and seizure warrant was executed at an apartment, which was located at 114 Blinman St.. following the traffic stop. The search and traffic stop resulted in the seizure of 18 grams of cocaine, 1.51 kilograms of Heroin, $6,120, narcotics paraphernalia and a vehicle.

New London Police Department was aided by the Connecticut State Police.

Police arrested Capellan and charged him with two counts of possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, possession of narcotics within 1500 feet of a school and operating a drug factory.

Gonzalez was arrested and charged with possession of narcotics and possession of narcotics with intent to sell.

Anyone with further information regarding narcotic activity is asked to call the New London Police at 860-447-9107.

