School budget to be discussed at public hearing in Hartford

Parents in Hartford are expected to speak out on Tuesday night about next year's school budget.

A public hearing was set for 5:30 p.m. at M. D. Fox Elementary School.

The district faces a 20-million-dollar deficit and jobs could be lost under the plan.

Officials could also revisit a plan to close some schools in the city's north end.

