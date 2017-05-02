CT drivers experience soggy start to their Tuesday

Connecticut residents experienced a soggy start to their Tuesday morning.

Roads were damp throughout the state as people experienced overcast conditions.

The bulk of storms were wrapping up and partly sunny skies were possible for noon time.

Tuesday was expected to be a mild day with highs in the low and middle 70s.

Wednesday was expected to be a nice day with temperatures in the 60s. The next chance for rain looks to be Thursday night.

For the full technical discussion, click here.

For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, click here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the WFSB app.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.