CT Lottery officials grilled after store clerks cheated popular game

Store clerks were able to cheat the system of a Connecticut Lottery game, according to state leaders.

Lawmakers also said that the 5 Card Cash game was known to be vulnerable by lottery officials.

"This is a system failure not by rank and file employees but by upper leadership," said Sen. Len Fasano.

Tuesday, Connecticut Lottery Corporation officials were grilled by legislative leaders, including Fasano.

The hearing was held after an investigation revealed that lottery officials knew the game had been vulnerable to fraud in other states.

"No one puts two and two together and says there's winners on the screen more people are winning than should be winning," Fasano argued. "Someone is doing something."

The lottery suspended the game in 2015 after officials learned store clerks were cheating.

The fatal flaw, the clerk was the first person to know if the ticket was an instant winner. Some would print it out for themselves and give the customer a losing ticket.

One lottery officials said it was everyone's understanding that yes, they could see the numbers, but they couldn't do anything with them. The official said no one had a clue the fraud that occurred later on in the game.

In 2016, Eyewitness News reported that a Department of Consumer Protection investigation found at least seven cases of clerks cheating the game. Those cases amounted to tens of thousands of dollars in fraudulent wins.

Tuesday, lawmakers questioned why it took the lottery about a year and a half to report the issues.

"In hindsight 5 Card Cash had way too many problems," said Frank Farricker, CT Lottery Corp acting president and CEO. "In hindsight, we did not serve the state of Connecticut very well in the way that 5 Card Cash was implemented."

The informational forum was also supposed to touch on the severance package of the lottery's former CEO.

However, that was tabled for a later meeting.

