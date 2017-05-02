New Baby goat born at farm in Simsbury

Mabel was the newest addition to the Community Farm of Simsbury. (Community Farm of Simsbury)

One farm welcomed a new addition on Monday afternoon.

A new baby arrived at the Community Farm of Simsbury around 3:30 p.m. The newest addition is named Mabel.

"Mabel & her mom are doing great," Community Farm of Simsbury posted on its Facebook page.

Our own Nicole Nalepa some of the first photos of the new baby goat.

