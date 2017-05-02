Hundreds take to Connecticut streets for May Day protest

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) - Hundreds of workers, business owners and families have rallied in five Connecticut cities to support immigrants' rights.

Monday's "Day Without Immigrants" event in Stamford, Danbury, Bridgeport and New Haven was among similar demonstrations held across the country to mark May Day, a traditional day for workers' rights demonstrations.

Some immigrant-owned businesses shut down for the day as part of the protest.

Politicians and hundreds of Connecticut residents attended a "Here to Stay" immigrants' rights rally in Hartford on Saturday. Gov. Dannel Malloy, Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman, U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal and U.S. Rep. John Larson were among the attendees and speakers.

President Donald Trump has aggressively pursued immigration enforcement, and the government has threatened to withhold funding from so-called sanctuary cities that limit cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

