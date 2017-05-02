Truck driver charged following Hartford rollover that snarled I-91 for hours

A tractor trailer carrying bottled water rolled over on Interstate 91 south on Tuesday morning and led to the driver being charged.

State police said all three lanes were closed at exit 27. Shortly after 3:30 p.m., however, they said the highway was back open.

Before then, the highway was closed for approximately 5 hours.

According to troopers, Ralph Perry of New Jersey was traveling around 50 mph in the left lane of the highway when he lost control of the tractor trailer and it rolled onto its side. It came to a final rest across four lanes of the highway.

Some of the bottles of water also spilled out onto the highway.

The Department of Transportation and the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection were called to clean up a fuel spill.

Troopers urged drivers to reduce their speed in the area.

One eyewitness was able to describe what she saw.

"I was working from my office and I heard a loud screech and looked up and saw a tractor trailer that was on its side and there was smoke coming out and then about three nice Samaritans ran over and immediately jumped in and tried to get the driver out," said Jocelyn Sabenelli, an eyewitness.

The backup extended for miles.

"Oh, it's backed up, it's backed up all the way to [exit] 34 just about," said Angel Badilloa, a driver. "[I] had to cut through the city. It took me almost 40 minutes just to get this far."

#CTtraffic: I91 sb x27 Hartford ALL lanes now OPEN following TT rollover and extensive clean up. pic.twitter.com/nIoNl8T8Oa — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) May 2, 2017

Perry suffered only minor injuries.

He was charged with failure to drive in a proper lane, traveling unreasonably fast and failure to pay annual filing fees to a federal unified carrier registration system.

The cause remains under investigation.

