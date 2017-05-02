If you're looking for fun, you may not find much in Connecticut

People out looking for a good time may not find it in Connecticut, if the results of a new survey are to be believed.

The personal finance website WalletHub.com released its list of the most fun states in the country.

Connecticut came in at 37 out of 50.

WalletHub said it compared the states across 22 indicators like movie costs, accessibility of national parks and casinos per capita.

For Connecticut, its "entertainment and recreation rank" was 35 and its "nightlife rank" was 40.

The top states for fun included Nevada, South Dakota and Colorado respectively.

The least fun states were Alabama, West Virginia and Mississippi.

To check out the complete results of the survey, head to WalletHub's website here.

