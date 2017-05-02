$50 grand worth of equipment stolen from Stratford construction site

Police in Stratford are looking for the public's help in tracking down whoever stole $50,000 worth of equipment from a construction site.

They said the theft happened at a site on Barnum Avenue in the area of Agresta Terrace on April 18.

The suspect entered an equipment truck and took various pieces of computer equipment.

The equipment is made by Trimble and some of it is marked with "Dalling #2."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Todd Moore at 203-381-6902 or tmoore1@townofstratford.com.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.