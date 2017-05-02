CT House pass bill that protects LGBTQ youth from conversion therapy

The following is Gov. Dannel P. Malloy's written testimony to the legislature’s Public Health Committee supporting HB 6695.

The following is Gov. Dannel P. Malloy's written testimony to the legislature’s Public Health Committee supporting HB 6695.

A bill that would ban the practice of conversion therapy being used on LGBTQ youth passed the Connecticut House of Representatives on Tuesday afternoon.

House Bill 6695 disallows the practice known as electric shock therapy. The House passed the bill 141-8 and it "will next move to the State Senate for consideration."

The governor's office said the treatment "seeks to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity, has been discredited by nearly every credible medical and psychiatric group in the country and oftentimes includes destructive practices that are harmful to children."

"“As we all know, there is no medical evidence that supports this so-called therapy and, in fact, it often has damaging effects on those individuals who undergo it, many of whom are minors who were forced into the practice by a family that has rejected who they are,” Dannel P. Malloy said in a statement on Tuesday.

Dannel P. Malloy, who applauded the vote by the house, has previously said that he would sign the bill if it made it to his desk.

“The framing of sexual orientation as an illness or condition requiring correction is as destructive as it is uninformed. I applaud the overwhelming, bipartisan group of legislators in the House who voted today to protect youths from this cruel practice and I urge the Senate to swiftly adopt it in concurrence so I can sign it into law," Malloy said.

Wyman said the vote by the house Connecticut has "sent another strong message that we will protect our LGBTQ residents from discrimination in all its forms."

“The House has done the right thing in ensuring LGBTQ youth are safe from treatment that can have profound – and lifelong – negative impacts. We are a state that celebrates all our young people – gay, straight, transgender, or questioning. I thank House leadership, and members, for taking this action today," Wyman said in a statement on Tuesday.

State Rep. Jeff Currey and Sen. Beth Bye co-sponsored the bill that was approved by a unanimous vote of the Public Health Committee.

“We are thrilled with this vote to protect the well-being of Connecticut’s youth. We look forward to the Senate vote and to the moment when this barbaric practice is banned in our state," Anne Stanback, speaking for the Connecticut Equality Coalition, said in a statement on Tuesday.

If passed, Connecticut would join California, Illinois, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, Vermont and Washington DC, who have bills banning the pratice.

To read the full bill, click here.

