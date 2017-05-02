Drivers advised to watch out for nails, screws on Route 154

Drivers in the Haddam and Higganum area are being advised to watch out for nails and screws that are being found on the road.

Nails and screws have been found along Route 154, also known as Saybrook Road, and they are causing flat tires.

The owner of New Image Automotive, Jeremy Adametz, said he has been changing and patching tires since the winter.

“This has been going on since December and anywhere between one a week to 4 or 5 times a week,” Adametz said. “We've towed in some cars with flat tires and they've all been the same type of nail, type of screw and have all been on Route 154 within a couple days before the tires going flat.”

He said his customers are left paying for the damage, and it’s anywhere between $100 to $150 per tire.

“Ninety percent we are able to patch, some of them where the screw gets into the tire, it has to be replaced,” Adametz said.

Some people have taken to social media saying they've been victims on Route 154, in the Haddam and Higganum area, and feel like someone is putting nails and screw on the road intentionally.

Some even believe it might span from Middletown to Chester. Some drivers said they haven’t noticed.

Route 154 is a state road. The Department of Transportation said crews were out there a few times and nothing out of the ordinary was noticed but it’s now on their radar.

The first selectman in town said she just found out about the issue last week.

State troopers in town are also aware of it but haven’t found any evidence of malicious intent.

Anyone who is a victim is asked to report it to the state trooper in town.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.