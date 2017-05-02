Teens are riding bikes recklessly on busy West Haven roads

Teens are riding their bikes recklessly in the streets of West Haven (submitted)

A warning is being sent out to residents in West Haven, as teens are riding their bikes in the middle of some pretty busy roads and mouthing off.

It’s become an issue and after hearing from neighbors and motorists, police are taking notice.

"They have a bad habit of riding in and out of traffic, popping wheelies, and they're young kids, they're on bicycles,” said Fritz, of West Haven.

It’s not just riding improperly on some pretty main roads, like Campbell Avenue and Elm Street, but also blocking cars or biking towards traffic, and even riding on sidewalks.

"I see it all the time, people driving, this way, that way, in the middle of the street, cars go by and everything. I've seen the police chase them,” said Oscar Rivera, of West Haven.

After getting a number of complaints, the police department took to its Facebook page, saying that it will be upping enforcement when it comes to those violating the law.

The department even reached out to the city’s corporation council to draft a city ordinance addressing this problem, and expressing their frustration with the juvenile court system.

They're also asking parents to talk with their kids, warning that if it continues, it could lead to not only injury, but also arrest.

"Luckily for them, most of the motorists, they take it into consideration that they're just kids. And I know other bike riders that have had to avoid them,” Fritz said.

Not only is it dangerous, folks in the neighborhood said many times the kids are pretty disrespectful, getting confrontational with drivers.

