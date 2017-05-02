Man with fake gun arrested at Waterbury elementary school

A man toting a fake plastic gun prompted a "shelter in place" at an elementary school in Waterbury.

According to a spokesperson for Waterbury Public Schools, the incident happened around noon Tuesday on the property of Woodrow Wilson Elementary School on Birch Street.

The spokesperson said after the unidentified man was seen with the plastic yellow firearm, the principal dialed 911.

The man was arrested without incident and removed from the property.

No other details were released.

