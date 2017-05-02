Potential frost and a soaking rain before the week ends!

AFTERNOON UPDATE...

While not as windy as yesterday, it will still be breezy this afternoon across CT (gusts between 20 and 30 mph). Furthermore, it will 10 to 15 degrees cooler with highs in the lower to mid-60s under a mix of sun and clouds. Most of the state will be dry, but we can't rule out a brief/isolated shower.

Tonight the ingredients are coming together for potentially some frost: with dry air in place, a clearing sky and diminishing wind, temperatures will dip into the 30s across inland CT. Because of this and that the growing season is underway, a Frost Advisory remains in place for Hartford, Tolland and Southern Litchfield Counties. Normal low for early May is around 45 degrees.

After a chilly start to the day tomorrow, Thursday will feature highs in the mid-60s with increasing cloudiness late in the day in advance of an approaching storm system. That system arrives on Friday, producing rain - heavy at times. As we close out the week on a soggy note, many towns will likely receive between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain.

For the weekend: our forecast remains on track... while not a washout, there will be a chance for a shower both Saturday and Sunday, especially during the afternoon hours.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

WOW…

The wind whipped last night! There was a gust to 54 mph at Bradley International Airport. There was a gust to 43 mph in New London, 41 mph in Bridgeport, and 40 mph North Lyme. The air cooled down as well. Temperatures are in the 50s this morning!

TODAY, 5/3/17

Overall, today is going to be a pretty nice day. However, it will be breezy and cool. Highs will only range from the 50s in the Litchfield Hills to 60-65 elsewhere. A westerly wind will turn northwesterly this afternoon and we could have gusts to 30 mph, if not a little higher.

A chill will settle into the state Wednesday night.

****A FROST ADVISORY in effect from midnight tonight until 8am tomorrow morning for Hartford and Tolland and Southern Litchfield Counties****

Temperatures will dip into the 30s in many outlying areas before dawn. The sky will be mainly clear and the brisk northwesterly wind will subside as high pressure approaches New England from the west. These are ideal conditions for a big temperature drop. Protect those plants!

THURSDAY…

Tomorrow is going to be a very nice day! High pressure will be centered directly over Southern New England tomorrow morning and that means the sky will be mostly sunny and winds will be light. After a chilly start, temperatures will rise well into the 60s away from the coast. Shoreline temperatures will be closer to 60 degrees. A light onshore breeze will develop during the afternoon as high pressure drifts to the east of Cape Cod.

The sky will become cloudy Thursday night and light rain will likely develop in the pre-dawn hours. Temperatures should bottom out in the 40s to near 50.

FRIDAY…

A large low pressure system will track into the Eastern Great Lakes region. Meanwhile, moist Atlantic air will stream northward into New England in advance of a cold front. Therefore, rain is likely and it could be heavy at times in the afternoon and evening. A few embedded thunderstorms can’t be ruled out. There will be a strong southeasterly breeze, especially at the coast as high temperatures range from 60-65.

The steadier rain will taper off to scattered showers and drizzle Friday night as temperatures hold in the 50s.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY…

It's going to be an unsettled weekend, but not a complete washout. Saturday will be mostly cloudy and breezy with highs in the 60s. There is a pretty good chance for showers, especially during the afternoon and evening. We can expect similar conditions on Sunday although the air will be cooler. We are forecasting highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Once again, the best chance for showers will be in the afternoon and evening.

EARLY NEXT WEEK…

It won’t feel much like May with a very cool air mass in place over New England. Temperatures may not rise out of the 50s on Monday. Plus, the air aloft over New England will be cold and a bit unstable. That means we can expect a mostly cloudy day overall with a few showers.

Tuesday should be a little better with partly sunny skies. It's still going to be quite cool! Morning lows will be near 40 and afternoon highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

APRIL 2017 IN REVIEW…

April was a very warm month with near normal precipitation. The average temperature in Windsor Locks was 53.4 degrees, which is 4.0 degrees warmer than normal. In fact, this April was the 4th warmest on record and records date back more than 110 years! The temperature reached 88 degrees twice in Windsor Locks, on the 11th and the 16th. We had a total of 4 days with highs in the 80s. It was 86 on the 28th and 84 on the 29th, this past Saturday.

Total rainfall was 3.77”, which was only 0.05” above normal. We also had 0.5” of snow in Windsor Locks. Normal, or average, snowfall for the month of April is 1.4”.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney

