Windsor sex offender accused of trying to convince TN teen to come to CT for sex

Andrew David Cummingham is accused of trying to entice a 13-year-old girl from Tennessee to travel to Connecticut for sex. (State police photo)

A registered sex offender who lives in Windsor faces charges for trying to convince a 13-year-old girl from Tennessee to come to Connecticut for sex.

Andrew David Cunningham, 37, was arrested on Tuesday.

State police said on March 28, Cunningham tried to have the victim travel by bus to Hartford.

The information was forwarded to the Hartford Parole and Community Services and state police's computer crimes unit.

Both said they conducted an undercover operation.

The operation took place between April 4 and Tuesday.

During it, troopers pretended to be a 12-year-old victim who was to travel to Hartford for sexual contact in exchange for cash.

Cunningham took the bait, according to state police, and was arrested at Union Station in Hartford without incident.

He was charged with attempted second-degree sex assault, enticement of a minor, risk of injury, felony patronizing a prostitute and third-degree computer crime.

He was transported to Hartford Correctional Center. He is scheduled to face a judge on Wednesday.

Cunningham's bond was set at $250,000.

According to state police, Cunningham became a registered sex offender following a case in 2014 where he traveled to Illinois to have sex with a minor. He was convicted of aggravated sexual abuse for that in 2015.

