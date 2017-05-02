Search is on for owner who dumped 8 kittens in Rocky Hill

These cats are in need of a new home, after they were dumped (WFSB)

Eight cats were dumped by their owner in a remote section of Rocky Hill, but thankfully they were discovered by a Good Samaritan.

As playful as the kittens are now, they were in rough shape when they were brought to a Newington animal shelter.

“They came right up to us,” said Ben Fitzpatrick, who found the kittens in a ditch by the side of a dirt road that leads to a race track.

He put them in his pickup and called Rocky Hill Animal Control.

Tom Marotto, of Rocky Hill Animal Control, said some of the kittens were suffering from respiratory and eye problems.

He had them checked out by a veterinarian before bringing them to the shelter. They’re being treated, and are getting better.

Their owner would face serious charges when they are found.

“Now we can arrest them, charge them with 8 charges, cruelty to animals, it’s a class d felony, year in jail and $1,000 fine,” Marotto said.

One person has already come forward interested in adopting one of the cats.

The hope now is to find other owners who can give good homes to all of the cats.

