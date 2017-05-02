PD: Woman's death in New Fairfield considered suspicious

A woman was found dead in New Fairfield on Tuesday (WFSB)

Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in New Fairfield on Tuesday morning.

Connecticut State Police troopers were called to a home on Candlewood Road where a 55-year-old woman was found dead.

Her death is being considered “suspicious” at this time, police said.

State Police detectives from Western District Major Crime responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.

Police said there is no threat to the public at this time.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

