Hartford school officials address budget woes

The Hartford School District is in debt, and facing hard choices to address its financial troubles.

Hartford schools Superintendent Leslie Torres-Rodriguez wasn’t sugarcoating the school district's budget shortfall during a meeting on Tuesday night.

"The fiscal challenges that the city the state both are facing, then the other realities are under enrollment, the needs for repairs in our facilities and then our increases in cost and increases in revenue,” Torres-Rodriguez said.

At the meeting, Board of Education members addressed the financial issues, and heard the concerns of people worried about possible cuts to teachers and the closing of schools.

At least 80 positions are on the shopping block, and 30 of those are teachers.

"So we work very hard to try to mitigate the current reality we are facing a $26 million shortfall, we've been able to mitigate $23 million and now we have to go back and identify what it additional areas we can address by cutting,” Torres-Rodriguez said.

Some students who attended the meeting said they wonder about the impact it will have on their education.

“It makes me feel a little nervous because I'm not going to finish school to get my diploma to move on to college,” said Samoy Stewart, a student in adult education.

