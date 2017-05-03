School job cuts could be result of Hartford budget shortfall

Superintendent Leslie Torres-Rodriguez listened to public comment about a school budget shortfall in Hartford on Tuesday night. (WFSB photo)

The Hartford Public Schools system is facing a harsh reality.

A $3 million budget shortfall could lead to several job cuts.

The district said at least 80 jobs could be slashed. Thirty of those would be teaching positions.

Newly elected superintendent Leslie Torres-Rodriguez said part of the dire financial situation comes from the fact that while their costs have gone up, the district has been flat-funded for 8 years.

Students became emotional during a public hearing on Tuesday night. They pleaded with district officials to save their teachers' jobs.

"I ask of you, may we please do all in our power together to not put a stop to any funding for classes or cut teachers who have worked so hard," one student said.

The district is working through the budget woes as it deals with under enrollment, a need for building repairs and an increase in costs.

Torres-Rodriguez said that right now, they are trying to identify the bare-essentials they need.

She said any new programs are not just an option in this budget.

Parents told Eyewitness News that they have been concerned about schools closing. However, district officials said none are planned for the next school year.

Officials said they are looking at a long term proposal to consolidate and co-locate some schools.

