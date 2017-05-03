Bridgeport police investigate overnight murder

A man was shot and killed in Bridgeport late Tuesday night, according to police.

Investigators said the victim was shot in the area of 20 Read St. around 11:30 p.m.

He was dead by the time they arrived.

They labeled the crime a homicide.

Police had the street roped off early Wednesday morning.

They said they have a tentative identity on the victim, but they are waiting to be sure and looking to notify his family.

No other details were available.

The investigation remains active.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.