Car slams into side of Hartford building

A car slammed into a building on Broad Street in Hartford. (WFSB photo)

A car crashed into the side of a building in Hartford late Tuesday night.

Police said it happened on Broad Street just before 11 p.m.

They said two people were taken to the hospital for unspecified injuries.

It's unclear what led up to the crash.

Police are still investigating.

