79-year-old Ledyard man found

A Silver Alert that was issued for a missing man from Ledyard has been canceled.

According to state police, 79-year-old Peter Pucci disappeared on Tuesday.

However, they said on Wednesday that he had been found.

Police said Pucci was known to frequent the Dunkin Donuts located at Route 117 and Route 184 in Groton. Police added his visits are usually each day at 11 a.m.

Troopers described Pucci as having gray hair with blue eyes, standing 5'10" tall and weighing about 175 pounds.

Pucci was last seen wearing a dark wind jacket, a blue sweater, dark pants, dark dress shoes and a ball cap.

Anyone with information on Pucci's disappearance is asked to call the Ledyard Police Department at 860-464-6400.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.