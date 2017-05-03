Protect those plants! Frost advisory issued

You may want to think about protecting your plants during the overnight hours.

A frost advisory is in effect for Hartford, Tolland and southern Litchfield counties until 8 a.m.

"By dawn, temperatures will range from 33-42. Scattered frost is likely, especially in the normally colder locations," said Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest.

To be safe, DePrest said it would be a good idea to protect your outdoor plants that can be damaged by frost.

Thursday is expected to be a nice day.

"After a chilly start, temperatures will rise well into the 60s away from the coast," DePrest said.

The sky will be mostly sunny and winds will be light.

Clouds arrive by Thursday night.

"Light rain could break out in parts of the state before dawn Friday. Temperatures will fall back into the 40s in most locations," DePrest said.

Friday is shaping up to be a very wet day.

"Rain will be heavy at times especially during the afternoon and evening. A few embedded thunderstorms are possible as well," DePrest said.

Temperatures will be around 60 degrees.

The unsettled weather sticks around for the weekend, but it won't be a washout.

"Saturday will be mostly cloudy and breezy with highs in the mid to upper 60s," DePrest said.

The morning should be dry, but rain fills back in for the afternoon and evening hours.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy, and showers are possible in the morning.

