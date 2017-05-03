Settlement reached in fatal Christmas fire lawsuit

A lawsuit filed against a Connecticut city by the family of three little girls who died in a house fire on Christmas morning in 2011 has been settled.

Stamford legal affairs director Kathryn Emmett announced the settlement late Tuesday. Terms were not disclosed, but include a $250,000 donation from the city to a charity or school to be determined.

“Campbell Badger, the City of Stamford, Ernest Orgera, and Robert DeMarco have reached a settlement during a private mediation of the cases arising out of the tragic Christmas 2011 fire that killed Lily, Sarah and Grace Badger and their grandparents. The parties consider the settlement to be fair. The claims were resolved without reflecting any liability or fault on the part of the defendants," the City of Stamford and Campbell Badger, the Administrator of the estates of the Badger children said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

Jury selection had started and the trial was expected to begin this month.

The fire killed 7-year-old twins Grace and Sarah Badger, 9-year-old Lily Badger, and their maternal grandparents.

The girls' father, Matthew Badger, sued on their behalf, saying the city failed to properly inspect renovations at the home. He died in February and his brother, Campbell Badger, took over as executor.

"I appreciate that the Stamford defendants have agreed to resolve this case. This has been a great ordeal for my brother, for Madonna Badger, and for my entire family," Campbell Badger said in a statement on Wednesday.

The fire was blamed on fireplace ashes left in a mudroom.

"The city is sympathetic to the tremendous losses suffered by the Badger family. Understanding the family's concern that the demolition of the house prevented them from being able to conduct their own investigation of the cause of the fire, the city has agreed to address the circumstances under which a fire ravaged home can be demolished," the City of Stamford said.

