WFSB to Sponsor the 2017 American Lung Association’s Lung Force Walk

WFSB will be partnering with the American Lung Association in order to raise funds and awareness for lung health.

Lung cancer is the most fatal form of cancer in both men and women. Contrary to popular belief, this deadly disease can affect anyone, not just smokers. In fact, more than two-thirds of lung cancer patients have either never smoked or they quit smoking years prior to their diagnosis.

Join the American Lung Association in the fight against lung cancer, COPD, asthma and other lung diseases at the 2017 Lung Force Walk. This event is great for the whole family and will include fun activities, music, and a scenic path for walkers.

The Lung Force Walk will take place on June 4 at the Great River Park in East Hartford.

To learn more about how you can make a difference or to register for the walk, click here.

