Fallen firefighters remembered during New Britain service

New Britain honored its fallen firefighters at a memorial service on Wednesday morning.

Six firefighters have died in the line of duty since the fire department was created in 1833. The city also remembered four retired firefighters who passed away last year.

New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart delivered a proclamation on behalf of her office. Her father was a city firefighter for 25 years.

“You certainly don't know what's going to happen when your loved one goes into work,” Stewart said. “And this is a somber reminder of the reality of what our men and women face who do put their lives on the line for the safety of our residents."

This is the second year the city has held the service.

