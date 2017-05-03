PD: Teens caught with more than 100 marijuana cookies at North Haven park

These marijuana cookies were seized by police from two teens. (North Haven Police Department)

Teenagers in North Haven were arrested after police said they were found with more than 100 cookies containing marijuana at a park on Tuesday night.

Officers were called to a report of two suspicious vehicles in Grover-Wyman Park after dark on Tuesday. Upon arrival, officers located two unidentified teens in the vehicles.

The officers said they also “detected the smell of marijuana” and found the teens were in possession of 138 cookies containing marijuana. The cost of cookies seized was $421. ‘

During their investigation, police determined the cookies containing marijuana “were intended to be sold at upcoming teen parties.”

The teens were charged and released to the parents on Tuesday evening.

Police are asking parents to use this incident as a chance to “educate their children about the reality of these seeming innocent appearing cookies.”

Investigators said they are seeing a rise in the consumption of marijuana edibles among teens. They added “homemade marijuana edibles will have high doses of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana.”

"Its worrisome, scary. I don't really know what to make of that," said Carlo Speranza, of North Haven.

“An edible-induced high comes on more slowly than smoking the drug, so users, especially teens, may eat more when they fail to experience an immediate effect. This increases the chance of serious anxiety attacks and psychotic-like symptoms, and needed hospitalization,” the North Haven Police Department posted on its Facebook page on Wednesday.

