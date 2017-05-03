Homemade Yogurt & Baked Apples w. Cinnamon Yogurt Topping

Homemade Yogurt and Baked Apples with Cinnamon Yogurt Topping

By Heidi Harkopf of New England Dairy Council

Homemade Yogurt

Ingredients:

eight 1 cup servings

1/2 gallon - whole milk

3 ounces - whole milk yogurt with active cultures

Baked Apples with Cinnamon yogurt topping

Recipe provided by: New England Dairy & Food Council

Ingredients:

1. 4 Granny Smith or Gala apples (peeled or unpeeled)

2. ¼ cup unsweetened apple juice or apple cider

3. ¼ cup brown sugar

4. 2 tablespoons cornstarch

5. ½ teaspoon cinnamon

6. ¼ teaspoon nutmeg

7. ¼ teaspoon salt

Yogurt Topping:

1. 2 ½ cups low-fat plain yogurt

2. 1 tablespoon honey

3. ¼ teaspoon cinnamon

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Spray an 8×8-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray; set

aside.

2. Core and thinly slice apples. Place apples in a medium bowl and toss with apple juice. Mix brown sugar,

cornstarch, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt together in a small bowl. Sprinkle over apples and stir gently until

apples are coated.

3. Pour apples into prepared baking dish. Bake 40 minutes or until apples are slightly browned at edges and

sauce is bubbling.

4. For the cinnamon yogurt topping: Line a colander with several paper towels and place over a bowl to catch

drips. Pour yogurt into colander and allow to drain, refrigerated, about 30 minutes. Spoon yogurt into a small

bowl and stir in honey and cinnamon. For each serving, top 1/4 of the warm apples with 1/4 of the yogurt

topping.