Homemade Yogurt & Baked Apples w. Cinnamon Yogurt Topping

Homemade Yogurt and Baked Apples with Cinnamon Yogurt Topping
By Heidi Harkopf of New England Dairy Council
Homemade Yogurt
Ingredients:
eight 1 cup servings
1/2 gallon - whole milk
3 ounces - whole milk yogurt with active cultures
Baked Apples with Cinnamon yogurt topping
Recipe provided by: New England Dairy & Food Council
Ingredients:
1. 4 Granny Smith or Gala apples (peeled or unpeeled)
2. ¼ cup unsweetened apple juice or apple cider
3. ¼ cup brown sugar
4. 2 tablespoons cornstarch
5. ½ teaspoon cinnamon
6. ¼ teaspoon nutmeg
7. ¼ teaspoon salt
Yogurt Topping:
1. 2 ½ cups low-fat plain yogurt
2. 1 tablespoon honey
3. ¼ teaspoon cinnamon
Instructions:
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Spray an 8×8-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray; set
aside.
2. Core and thinly slice apples. Place apples in a medium bowl and toss with apple juice. Mix brown sugar,
cornstarch, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt together in a small bowl. Sprinkle over apples and stir gently until
apples are coated.
3. Pour apples into prepared baking dish. Bake 40 minutes or until apples are slightly browned at edges and
sauce is bubbling.
4. For the cinnamon yogurt topping: Line a colander with several paper towels and place over a bowl to catch
drips. Pour yogurt into colander and allow to drain, refrigerated, about 30 minutes. Spoon yogurt into a small
bowl and stir in honey and cinnamon. For each serving, top 1/4 of the warm apples with 1/4 of the yogurt
topping.