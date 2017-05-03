Southwest Pasta Salad with Six Cheese Sacchettini

By Sergio Squatrito at Carla's Pasta

Ingredients:

16.0 oz. Six Cheese Sacchettini

1 Avocado, diced

2 oz. Pickled Red Onion (see recipe below)

4 oz. Black Beans

4 oz. Fire Roasted Corn

2 oz. Roasted red Peppers

1 oz. Fresh Cilantro, chopped

2 Limes, juiced

1 Jalapeno Pepper, diced

1 cup Light mayonnaise

1 Tbsp. chili powder

Instructions:

Thaw Sacchettini under refrigeration for 6-8 hours or cook according to the directions on the product package.

Pickle Red Onion - Bring to a simmer ½ cup water, ½ cup white vinegar, 1 Tbsp. sugar, 1 tsp. salt, and pour over ½ red onion julienned. Cool and drain before use.

Combine listed ingredients in a mixing bowl. Mix well to incorporate.

Plate and serve. Garnish with chopped cilantro