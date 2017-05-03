Southwest Pasta Salad with Six Cheese Sacchettini
By Sergio Squatrito at Carla's Pasta
Ingredients:
16.0 oz. Six Cheese Sacchettini
1 Avocado, diced
2 oz. Pickled Red Onion (see recipe below)
4 oz. Black Beans
4 oz. Fire Roasted Corn
2 oz. Roasted red Peppers
1 oz. Fresh Cilantro, chopped
2 Limes, juiced
1 Jalapeno Pepper, diced
1 cup Light mayonnaise
1 Tbsp. chili powder
Instructions:
Thaw Sacchettini under refrigeration for 6-8 hours or cook according to the directions on the product package.
Pickle Red Onion - Bring to a simmer ½ cup water, ½ cup white vinegar, 1 Tbsp. sugar, 1 tsp. salt, and pour over ½ red onion julienned. Cool and drain before use.
Combine listed ingredients in a mixing bowl. Mix well to incorporate.
Plate and serve. Garnish with chopped cilantro