Person injured in North Windham shooting

Connecticut State Police say one person suffered a minor injury after being shot in North Windham on Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting took place on Route 6, which is also known as Boston Post Road, around 2 p.m.

Police said they responded to the area for the report of a physical altercation between two people. It was reported that a single gunshot was fired during the altercation.

One person suffered "minor" injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

There was no word on suspects or motive, but police said there is no threat to the public.

