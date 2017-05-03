Meriden Humane Society rescues 20 cats found living in a car

The Meriden Humane Society was notified that 20 cats were living in a car (Meriden Humane Society)

The Meriden Humane Society was left scrambling to find homes for 20 cats they rescued on Wednesday.

The organization took to Facebook saying they were notified about 20 cats living in a car. The cats are all in need of testing, vaccinations, and they all need to be spayed/neutered.

Society officials said they are looking for anyone willing to rescue a cat, or anyone willing to make a donation.

Anyone interested can contact the Meriden Humane Society at 203-605-6988.

Also, people can donate directly to a PayPal account by using the email address meriden.humane.society@gmail.com.

