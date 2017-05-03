Colchester students participate in 'world’s largest exercise class'

Some Connecticut students participated in what is being called the “world’s largest exercise class” on Wednesday morning.

Students from Colchester Elementary School got a break from class to get in on the action. The walk that the students participated in was being held worldwide. It’s part of Project ACES, which stands for All Children Exercise Simultaneously.

“We’re walking the whole building and then going outside for a little bit,” Don Levine, who is a teacher at Colchester Elementary School, said.

The movement started in 1989 as a way to fight back against childhood obesity, which officials say impacts 1 in 3 American kids.

“Just to get them active and get their hearts pumping a little bit and get them ready for the day for learning,” Levine said.

Over the years, millions of kids in 50 different countries have taken part in Project ACES.

“The kids love it,” Levine said.

