Big show of support for Killingly 7th-grader who died during softball game

A close-knit community is showing an outpouring of support for the family of a girl who died after suffering a medical emergency during a Little League softball game.

The Woodstock Little League said Killingly softball player Morgan Elizabeth Ross died suddenly on Tuesday night.

Lynne Pierson, the superintendent of schools in Killingly, said the seventh-grader at Killingly Intermediate School was playing in a game at Roseland Park in Woodstock on Tuesday when the incident occurred.

The child was taken to a local hospital, where she died.

The GoFundMe account was set up for her and said Ross was known for "her amazing personality, infectious laugh, gorgeous smile, and big brown beautiful eyes."

So far, people have donated more than double the fundraising goal on the site. The Ross family will be collecting more than $12,000 for funeral expenses. To donate, click here.

"She brought joy to everyone and was full of life. She had a heart of gold and cared and loved everyone. She will be missed beyond measure and was loved so so much," GoFundMe account said.

Pierson said she did not know the nature of the medical emergency. State police declined to comment, saying the department does not release information about incidents involving children. The town's Little League also declined comment.

"It's a tragedy, and truthfully, this community has faced a lot of that in the last five months, in January we had four pretty high profile deaths and now this one," said Rev. Jonathan Chapman, who is the pastor at Westfield Congregational Church in Killingly.

He didn't know Morgan or her family, but offers words of comfort to those who may be hurting over the loss.

“It's a hard reality, nobody expects loss this way, we certainly don't expect it with children and so there's some hard questions being asked tonight in homes around our community,” Chapman said.

Pierson said counseling was made available to students at several schools on Wednesday.

"As you may know, Killingly is a small community and when an unexpected event such as this occurs, many people are touched. Counselors have been working throughout the day and will continue to be available to support students, staff and families in the days ahead," Pierson said in a statement.

Sean Dempsey, the softball administrator for District 11/12 announced the towns of Brooklyn, Pomfret, Woodstock, Putnam and Killingly suspended all baseball and softball activities to remember the life of Morgan Ross.

"Please pray for her family and teammates as we remember Morgan," wrote Dempsey in a statement.

