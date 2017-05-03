SUV in Aaron Hernandez trial pulled from auction website

Aaron Hernandez's silver 2006 Toyota 4Runner, which prosecutors said was the "murder car" used in a drive-by double killing, is now up for sale on eBay as an "infamous" collectible item.More >
Prosecutors have asked a judge to reject a request by attorneys for ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez to dismiss his murder conviction.More >
Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez, already serving a life sentence for a 2013 murder, was acquitted Friday in a 2012 double slaying prosecutors said was fueled by his anger over a drink spilled at a nightclub.More >
