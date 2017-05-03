SUV in Aaron Hernandez trial pulled from auction website

Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez, already serving a life sentence for a 2013 murder, was acquitted Friday in a 2012 double slaying prosecutors said was fueled by his anger over a drink spilled at a nightclub.

Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez, already serving a life sentence for a 2013 murder, was acquitted Friday in a 2012 double slaying prosecutors said was fueled by his anger over a drink spilled at a nightclub.

Prosecutors have asked a judge to reject a request by attorneys for ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez to dismiss his murder conviction.

Prosecutors have asked a judge to reject a request by attorneys for ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez to dismiss his murder conviction.

Aaron Hernandez's silver 2006 Toyota 4Runner, which prosecutors said was the "murder car" used in a drive-by double killing, is now up for sale on eBay as an "infamous" collectible item.

Aaron Hernandez's silver 2006 Toyota 4Runner, which prosecutors said was the "murder car" used in a drive-by double killing, is now up for sale on eBay as an "infamous" collectible item.

Aaron Hernandez's 2006 Toyota 4Runner limited was for sale on eBay, but was pulled from the site on Tuesday night. (eBay listing)

The SUV prosecutors say Aaron Hernandez was in when the ex-NFL star killed two men is no longer up for auction.

Westford Auto Sales owner Buddy Clair tells The Boston Globe that eBay pulled the ad on Tuesday night. Clair was handling the sale of the Toyota 4-Runner on behalf of the owner, a car dealer who leased the vehicle to Hernandez as part of a promotional agreement.

Prosecutors had alleged Hernandez was in the SUV's passenger seat in 2012 when he shot at the men's car after an encounter at a Boston nightclub. He was acquitted April 14.

Hernandez was serving a life sentence in the killing of a man in 2013. The former New England Patriots tight end killed himself in his cell days after the acquittal.

To see the listing, click here.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.