Bear found in Wolcott neighborhood, relocated to wild

This bear was darted in a Wolcott neighborhood on Wednesday morning. (Wolcott Animal Control)

A bear was found roaming in Wolcott and was relocated to the wild on Wednesday morning.

The bear was found roaming in a residential area near Brookdale Drive between 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Police said members of Connecticut Department of Energy & Environmental Protection and Wolcott Town Highway Department helped with the catch. They darted the animal and relocated to the wild.

