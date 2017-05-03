Derby man set to be deported given 30-day stay

A Derby man, who was set to be deported early Thursday morning, has been granted a 30-day stay.

Luis Barrios, 51, came here from Guatemala decades ago but never became a U.S. citizen. He has a clean criminal record, but his legal troubles began when he was pulled over for a broken taillight six years ago.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, previously denied his request for a stay of removal in early March. It needs to be renewed every year, and this year, it wasn't under President Donald Trump's Expanded Immigration Enforcement Effort.

Barrios is the sole provider for his wife and kids and has worked for the same employer for years. His family said that without him, their lives will not be the same.

"We try to demonstrate we are a good family. Good citizens. I want to say thanks for supporting everyone," Berrios said.

A civil disobedience demonstration happened in Hartford on Tuesday afternoon. In all 30 officers responded to arrest the 19 demonstrators who refused to move from the front of the Federal Courthouse.

They were put in the back of a police van one by one. Those charges are considered misdemeanors.

In a statement on Wednesday, Senator Chris Murphy said “The Barrios family can sleep well tonight knowing their dad will be home, right here in Derby, when they wake up tomorrow morning. My office has spoken directly with Luis, and we are relieved that ICE listened to our calls and granted him a stay. My staff worked tirelessly to make sure Luis could stay home with his wife and four kids, and we are so grateful for the hundreds of Connecticut residents who came out to support him. The danger and potential violence that Luis could face back in Guatemala if he is forced to return is real and serious. My office will keep working hard to make sure he can stay here at home in Connecticut.”

Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro issued a statement, saying “Tonight the Barrios Family has the assurance that their father will not be sent back to Guatemala for the next 30 days. While this is great news, Luis deserves to remain in this country with his family and I strongly believe that this action should be made permanent. The United States must do all that it can to end the practice of breaking up families, once and for all.”

DeLauro also spoke with ICE and “and pressed the agency to use prosecutorial discretion in his case.”

