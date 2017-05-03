Pleasant/Dry today, Rain/Thunder tomorrow...

AFTERNOON UPDATE...

After a chilly/frosty start with lows around freezing (32) in the Northwest Hills and mid-30s elsewhere inland and even along the shoreline, temperatures this afternoon will rebound nicely, reaching well into the 60s. Clouds will be on the increase, but we will remain dry through this evening. While there could a couple of showers Friday morning, the steadier and heavier rain arrives around Noon and lasts through the evening commute tomorrow. There will also be the chance for a few thunderstorms to roll through the state. By the time it ends, many towns will receive roughly an inch of rain, with locally higher amounts possible.

For the weekend, our forecast is essentially on track… both days, there will be a chance for some showers – but it won’t be a washout, there will also be periods of dry weather with a partly/mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will be trending cooler, a bit below average for this time of year.

Mark

TODAY…

It's going to be a quiet, tranquil day! High pressure is centered directly over Southern New England this morning and that means the sky is mostly sunny and winds are light. After a chilly start, temperatures will rise well into the 60s away from the coast. Shoreline temperatures will be closer to 60 degrees. A light onshore breeze will develop this afternoon as high pressure drifts to the east of Cape Cod. Sunshine will give way to increasing cloudiness later today. The clouds will dim or perhaps even hide the sun before the day is over.

Despite a cloudy sky, our weather will remain dry tonight. Light rain could break out in parts of the state before dawn tomorrow. Temperatures will fall back into the 40s in most locations.

FRIDAY…

Tomorrow is shaping up to be a very wet day. A large low pressure system will track into the Eastern Great Lakes region tomorrow. Moist Atlantic air will stream northward into New England in advance of a cold front. Rain will be heavy at times especially during the afternoon and evening. A few embedded thunderstorms are possible as well. There will be a strong southeasterly breeze, especially at the coast. High temperatures will be around 60, give or take a few degrees.

The steadier rain will taper off to scattered showers and drizzle tomorrow night. Total rainfall will likely range from 1-2”, but there could be more than 2” in some locations! This will be a beneficial rainfall, but there could be some localized flooding in poor drainage areas.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY…

It's shaping up to be an unsettled weekend, but not a complete washout. Saturday will be mostly cloudy and breezy with highs in the mid to upper 60s. The morning should be mainly dry, but showers will fill back in during the afternoon and evening. Sunday will be mostly cloudy as well. Showers are possible in the morning, and a few more showers could pop up during the afternoon. However, most of the day will be dry. The air will turn cooler and therefore we are forecasting highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. The normal high for May 7th is 69 degrees.

EARLY NEXT WEEK…

It won’t feel much like May with a very cool air mass in place over New England. Temperatures won’t rise out of the 50s on Monday. Plus, the air aloft will be cold and a bit unstable. That means we can expect a mostly cloudy day with a few scattered showers.

Tuesday should be a little better, though still quite cool. We expect partly sunny skies, morning lows 35-50, and afternoon highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

A storm will slip by to the south of New England on Wednesday. It could brush Connecticut with rain in the morning, then the sky should become partly sunny by the afternoon. We expect highs in the middle 60s, which is still a little cooler than normal.

APRIL 2017 IN REVIEW…

April was a very warm month with near normal precipitation. The average temperature in Windsor Locks was 53.4 degrees, which is 4.0 degrees warmer than normal. In fact, this April was the 4th warmest on record and records date back more than 110 years! The temperature reached 88 degrees twice in Windsor Locks, on the 11th and the 16th. We had a total of 4 days with highs in the 80s. It was 86 on the 28th and 84 on the 29th, this past Saturday.

Total rainfall was 3.77”, which was only 0.05” above normal. We also had 0.5” of snow in Windsor Locks. Normal, or average, snowfall for the month of April is 1.4”.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney

