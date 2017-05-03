Goat Yoga becoming a popular activity in CT

Goat Yoga is becoming a popular activity in Connecticut. (WFSB)

The Nadeau Farm in Hamden is the home of livestock rescue animals of all types, including goats.

“Unfortunately it takes a lot of money to run a livestock rescue farm,” said Lea Hilton, of Nadeau Farm.

So, to try and cover the cost of taking care of the animals, Hilton had an idea after watching viral videos online—Goat Yoga.

The idea has taken off in other states like Oregon and Michigan.

“They've got waiting lists that are just crazy insane long. And I thought you know what we've got goats, we've got lots of property,” Hilton said.

There are over a dozen goats, and some newborns this spring.

Hilton got in touch with Tanya Sage, who is a registered yoga instructor, to teach.

"A lot of my friends who are yoga teachers and yoga practitioners are asking me questions about it,” Sage said.

“I like to help people that maybe have disabilities like myself. I'm legally blind and physically disabled from a traumatic car accident 11 years ago and the whole left side of my body was paralyzed,” Sage said.

She added that it’s about helping people connect to nature and better their lives.

“People love to practice yoga and it's a nice way to just get outside and have a little fun and not be so serious and just learn something new,” Sage said.

The classes will be held outside at the farm in Hamden on Calamus Meadow Road, will be an hour long, have about 25 people, and be $25.

The first classes start Saturday morning.

For information about the Hamden class, call 203-671-5690.

For information on a Goat Yoga class in Southington, email info@bloomyogafitness.com.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.