Wolcott Animal Control relocates bear

Wolcott Animal Control officials received multiple calls about a bear in town that they ultimately relocated on Wednesday.

The 1-and-a-half-year-old, 180-pound bear was found in the area of Route 69 and Beach Road.

Officials said “Although he seemed quite comfortable and not really wanting to leave the area for his safety and the public's, we along with DEEP (Bear Biologist Jeff) thought it would be better to relocate him to a more remote area.”

Crews were able to tranquilize and relocate the bear safely.

Officials also said this bear is known to DEEP, and his mother is a research bear who wears a tracking device.

See more photos on Wolcott Dog Pound's Facebook page here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.