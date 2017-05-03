Serious crash closes Bee Street in Meriden

Crews in Meriden closed Bee Street on Wednesday night because of a serious crash.

A car hit a utility pole in the area of 350 Bee St.

Meriden police said one person was taken to the hospital, however the extent of that person’s injuries is unknown at this time.

