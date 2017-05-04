Man accused in wife's murder faces a judge

A man police say killed his wife at their Torrington home two weeks ago was arraigned on murder charges on Thursday.

Police arrested the victim’s husband, 70-year-old Daniel Gervais, on Wednesday and charged him with murder and tampering with evidence.

Phyllis Gervais was found dead on the morning of April 22, when her husband called the police to say she had fallen and was dead.

Dispatch: "Dan, tell me exactly what's going on."

Daniel Gervais: "Uh... my wife is dead...She fell last night and I think she's dead."

Police said when officers arrived at the home on Cider Mill Crossing, they found Phyllis Gervais on the floor “with significant trauma injuries to the head.”

Her death was considered suspicious, police said because the evidence at the scene was not consistent with a person falling.

According to court documents, traces of Phyllis Gervais' blood was found on Daniel's shirt, jeans, sponges, a wash cloth, on the ceiling, the blinds, a picture frame and a 24-inch steel rod.

The medical examiner declared her death a homicide, and the cause of death was blunt force trauma.

Investigators have not revealed a motive in the case.

Phyllis Gervais, who leaves children and grandchildren behind, was laid to rest.

"I don't have any knowledge, but I believe he did not," Gervais' attorney Thomas Waterfall said when asked if Daniel attended his wife's funeral.

Court officials said Daniel Gervais turned himself into police on Wednesday. In Bantam Superior Court, Daniel Gervais, who has no criminal history, was emotionless during his arraignment. A judge set his bond was set at $1 million.

"I don't know whether Dan has shown any emotion with his family," Waterfall said. "I'm sure he has. With me, it's all been focusing on this matter."

Gervais told police he got a fresh cut on his arm. He told police he got it after doing tree work with one of his sons and that son denied the incident.

Gervais' next appearance will be later this month.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.