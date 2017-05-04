Rain returns on Friday

Get those umbrellas out! Friday is going to be a soaker.

Clouds take over Thursday evening and temperatures fall back through the 50s.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said light rain showers could move into the state overnight.

"There will be showers in the state during the morning commute, but they will be spotty and light," DePrest said.

Heavier and steadier rain is expected later in the morning and throughout the afternoon.

It will be a breezy and cool day, with temperatures in the 50s.

DePrest said the rain tapers off Friday night, but some showers could still be heavy.

"Total rainfall from this storm will likely range from 1-2” for a good portion of the state. Some locations could get less than 1." Some locations could get more than 2." This will be a beneficial rainfall, but there could be problems with localized flooding in poor drainage areas," DePrest said.

The weekend is also looking a bit unsettled.

Showers will pass through the state from time-to-time throughout the weekend, but it won't be a washout.

"There will be lengthy spells of dry weather and also a few intervals of sunshine. However, there will be times when clouds fill the sky," DePrest said.

Showers are likely Saturday night and Sunday morning, but Sunday afternoon should be mainly dry.

