Shooter sought after North Windham fight

State police are searching for a shooting suspect following a fight in North Windham on Wednesday.

Troopers said they responded to the Boston Post Road around 1:10 p.m for a report of a physical altercation between two parties.

The report said a single gunshot was fired during the fight.

The victim sustained only a minor injury and was transported to Windham Hospital for treatment.

The incident remains under investigation by major crimes detectives.

Troopers called what happened an "isolated incident." They said there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information about it is asked to contact state police at 860-465-5400 or text TIP711 and the information to 274637.

Troopers said all calls and text will remain confidential.

