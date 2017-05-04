Downed tree, wires close road in Farmington

A fallen tree brought down some wires on a Farmington road on Thursday morning.

As a result, police said they closed Waterville Road, also known as Route 10, between Route 4 and Talcott Notch.

They said the traffic light in the area is not working.

There's no word on how long the road is expected to be close or when repairs will be completed.

For real-time traffic updates, check the WFSB traffic map here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.