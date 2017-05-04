Moving company employee struck by tractor trailer in West Hartford

A man was struck by a tractor trailer in West Hartford on Thursday morning.

It happened on Reed Avenue, according to police.

Daniel McKay, who is employed by Woodland Moving, was checking a mechanical issue on the vehicle and it was either not in gear or slipped out gear and rolled forward.

McKay was struck and knocked aside.

He suffered a laceration to the head.

He was taken to the hospital for evaluation, but is expected to be ok.

A nearby coworker was able to get in the truck and stop it from rolling.

Police are still investigating.

