Jason Day commits to Travelers Championship

Another of golf's heavy hitters has pledged to play along Connecticut's stop on the PGA Tour.

Jason Day committed to the 2017 Travelers Championship at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.

Organizers announced the commitment on Thursday.

“Jason has established himself as one of the best players and biggest draws in golf,” said Nathan Grube, director, Travelers Championship. “We’re excited that our fans will be able to watch him again at TPC River Highlands. Our already strong tournament field just became even stronger.”

Day is a 10-time winner on the PGA Tour who is currently ranked 3rd in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Another strong addition to the field! The No. 3-ranked player in the world, @JDayGolf, makes his return to the #TravelersChamp in June.

He joins Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Bubba Watson, Jim Furyk, Zach Johnson and 2016 Travelers Championship winner Russell Knox.

The Travelers Champion runs from June 19 through June 25.

