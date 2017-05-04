Brookfield teen stages arrest for elaborate 'promposal'

Matthew Bento asked Sabrina Aponte with the help of the Brookfield Police Department. (Matthew Bento)

As police said, when a high school student asks for help, who are they to say "no?"

Matthew Bento conducted an elaborate "promposal" to ask his girlfriend, Sabrina Aponte, to the Brookfield High School prom.

Someone in the back seat had a camera rolling on the whole sequence of events.

It began by Bento getting pulled over by one of Brookfield's finest.

The officer asked for Bento's license and registration without explaining the reason for the traffic stop.

Bento pretended to be upset and demanded a reason for the stop.

At that point, the officer told him to step out of the vehicle.

"My dad told me if I ever got pulled over to ask why you pulled me over first," he told the officer.

The officer appeared to handcuff him behind Bento's car and put him in the back of the police cruiser.

"Did he really just arrest him?" Aponte could be heard saying.

The officer approached Aponte on the passenger side of the vehicle and asked her why Bento was acting the way he was.

"Can you maybe try to talk some sense into him?" the officer asked. "Maybe we can find a a way to fix this problem."

The officer then led Aponte over to his cruiser.

Bento emerged from the back seat with a sign that read "he will put me under arrest unless you say yes! Prom?"

"Oh my God!" Aponte yelled.

She playfully slapped his arm.

"You are so dumb," she joked.

Aponte, after commenting on the acting skills of the officer, said "yes."

