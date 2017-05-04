Coast Guard's Barque Eagle arrives in New London

People looking for a chance to tour a historic Coast Guard vessel can do so starting Thursday.

The training cutter ship, the Barque Eagle, arrived in New London on Thursday morning.

According to its official Facebook page, the vessel will be available for tours on Thursday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

It will be closed on Saturday.

