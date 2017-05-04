Firefighters go on the defensive against Hartford house fire

"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world on Facebook.More >
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world on Facebook.More >
Authorities say a man fatally punched a woman who tried to prevent him from re-entering a bar where he had fondled her against her will.More >
Authorities say a man fatally punched a woman who tried to prevent him from re-entering a bar where he had fondled her against her will.More >
A Connecticut girl has died after suffering a medical emergency during a Little League softball game.More >
A Connecticut girl has died after suffering a medical emergency during a Little League softball game.More >
Lawyers for the mother of a man killed by Aaron Hernandez will not be allowed access to his brain, blood and urine samples in support of her wrongful death suit against the former NFL star's estate.More >
Lawyers for the mother of a man killed by Aaron Hernandez will not be allowed access to his brain, blood and urine samples in support of her wrongful death suit against the former NFL star's estate.More >
A math teacher at a community college in New Haven was arrested on harassment charges.More >
A math teacher at a community college in New Haven was arrested on harassment charges.More >
Torrington police have made an arrest following the death of a 79-year-old woman.More >
Torrington police have made an arrest following the death of a 79-year-old woman.More >
An Oklahoma City school bus driver is being praised for her calm response to a rollover crash that happened right in front of her and the children she was transporting.More >
An Oklahoma City school bus driver is being praised for her calm response to a rollover crash that happened right in front of her and the children she was transporting.More >
Matthew Bento conducted an elaborate "promposal" to ask his girlfriend, Sabrina Aponte, to the Brookfield High School prom.More >
Matthew Bento conducted an elaborate "promposal" to ask his girlfriend, Sabrina Aponte, to the Brookfield High School prom.More >
Firefighters are on the scene of a three-family house fire in Hartford.More >
Firefighters are on the scene of a three-family house fire in Hartford.More >
A dozen students were sent to the hospital after they got sick from a "very hot room" at an elementary school in Glastonbury on Thursday morning.More >
A dozen students were sent to the hospital after they got sick from a "very hot room" at an elementary school in Glastonbury on Thursday morning.More >