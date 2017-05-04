Woman tried to use fake bills to get money order from East Windsor Walmart, police say

Jennifer Wallace was arrested for trying to get a money order from an East Windsor Walmart with fake $50 bills. (East Windsor police)

A woman is accused of trying to get a money order by using fake $50 bills.

According to police, 52-year-old Jennifer Wallace of Hartford attempted to use 11 counterfeit bills at the Walmart in East Windsor.

After a Walmart employee told Wallace that the store wouldn't accept the bills because they were fake, Wallace forcefully grabbed the bills back and left.

Officers found her in the store's parking lot trying to flee.

She was arrested.

Wallace was charged with third-degree robbery, first-degree forgery, criminal attempt to commit fifth-degree larceny, second-degree larceny, interfering with an officer and second-degree breach of peace.

She was held on a $50,000 bond and faced a judge at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

